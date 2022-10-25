Skip to main content
Wizards taking on the Young and Talented Pistons

Wizards hosting the young and talented Pistons

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: Oct. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuBoTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

The Washington Wizards better bring their running shoes today, because this game vs. the Detroit Pistons may be a battle for the races this evening. 

The Pistons are in town tonight taking on the Washington Wizards. Detroit has some of the best young talent in the entire NBA. From Cade Cunningham who was the #1 Pick in last year’s draft to Jaden Ivey who was drafted 5th overall this year can score when needed but happens to be leading all rookies in assist. The only thing that holds them back is the experience, which of course will come with time. This game could be a chest match as Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey is one of the best in the business.

The Wizards will need a good showcasing all across the board for this matchup. That means they need production from each and every last player who gets any playing time tonight. Look for Coach Unseld Jr. to go deep into his bench this evening because this will be a chest match for sure!

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

Wizards will be without Corey Kispert, who is still dealing with ankle injury. Vernon Carey is no longer on the injury report for a concussion he had after an auto accident a few weeks back. Pistons will be missing veteran guard Alec Burks due to a foot injury. Pistons will also be without Marvin Bagley III, the former #2 overall pick for the Kings, who is still trying to get things going on his career will miss some time due to a knee issue

Washington Wizards:

Corey Kispert-OUT (Ankle)

Detroit Pistons:

Alec Burks- OUT (Foot)

Marvin Bagley III- OUT (Knee) 

Projected Starters

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards:Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Detroit Pistons:

Guards: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey

Forwards: Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic

Center: Isaiah Stewart 


The Bottom Line:

The Wizards may get off to a slow start in this game. Defending this backcourt that the Pistons have put together won’t be an easy task. Cade Cunningham is a threat just as much as Jaden Ivey is. But the key player that makes it all work in Detroit is a guy who doesn’t get enough credit, Sadiq Bey. Kyle Kuzma and Rui should take him out of the equation with the defense they have in their arsenal. This game very well may get a little rough for the Wizards. However, it shouldn’t last long as experience normally wins in the NBA. The Washington Wizards should handle business tonight. But they have to play smart, play to their strengths, and most importantly defend. 

