Skip to main content

Kristaps Porzingis Compared To Other Centers In The East

Kristaps Porzingis is showing and proving so far this season. Let's see how he is doing in comparison to others in the East.

The center position in the NBA has been a forgotten position and role over the last few years. In the NBA today, the players that experience the most success are players that can handle the rock full time. The majority of those players are guards and some forwards too. Most centers don’t control the offense unless they’re playing in Denver and people call you The Joker.

Many people consider Nikola Jokic the best center in the entire league. The Western Conference is loaded with centers; from Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, Karl Anthony Towns, Anthony Davis, and even Deandre Ayton.

Things aren’t so tough in the East. The first center that comes to mind there is Joel Embiid. After one mentions Nikola Jokic, they may very well mention Joel Embiid. Embiid has been the runner up for the MVP Award which has been owned by the Joker for a couple of years now. At this point, thinking about the East, what other centers stand out besides Embiid?

Wendell Carter has been pretty solid in Orlando. But he doesn’t necessarily lead to winning. In fact, Bol Bol has now entered the starting lineup there. Miami’s Bam Adebayo has had a solid career. Unfortunately, he has regressed over the years. Myles Turner is solid too over in Indiana. He tends to battle injuries from time to time though and is a little inconsistent offensively. Finally there’s Jarrett Allen. He is the one center that comes to mind immediately in the East. He’s going to be named to multiple All Star teams in his career.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After thinking of Joel Embiid and Jarrett Allen, the next best center has to be Kristaps Porzingis. In fact, he may be a little more valued than Jarrett. Porzingis was named “The Unicorn” for a reason early in his career. He is a problem of the defensive end. He tends to swat shots at ease at times. But most importantly, he is a consistent scorer on all facets of the floor. If you foul him, he will knock down his free throws as he is an 80% shooter from the charity stripe. He also is one of the best three point shooters in the entire league at 7’3 tall. His mid range game is also lethal and with that size and height, he’s quick and able to score at the basket at will.

At the end of the day, Porzingis is a top three center in the East and one that should be feared night in and night out from all across the league.

In This Article (16)

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis
Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid
Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns
Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert
Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic
Deandre Ayton
Deandre Ayton
Jarrett Allen
Jarrett Allen
Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis
Myles Turner
Myles Turner
Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo

Wizards Fit Check 11.20.22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [November 18th & 20th]

By BreAnna Holmes
8D41CC48-68B4-4123-AF09-31A6122C6C56
Washington Wizards News

Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Miami Heat Rounds 2 & 3

By Darrell Owens
E41CC438-C47E-4C2F-9715-909ECB9FAC2B
Washington Wizards News

How do the Wizards shape up to the East?

By Tyrone Montgomery and Candi Waller
USATSI_19163338
Washington Wizards News

Will Johnny Davis Find His Confidence in the NBA?

By Carita Parks
1A52F3EF-6E27-4C5C-AFF1-BB0062EA197D
Washington Wizards News

Is Bradley Beal Injured?

By Tyrone Montgomery
20C57503-73A4-49DB-805D-79089E240110
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Hold On Against The Hornets 106-102

By Darrell Owens
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) on the court
Washington Wizards GameDay

Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen McDaniels Scuffle Doesn't Stop Wizards Flow

By Carita Parks and BreAnna Holmes
2DF58391-57D6-4D82-9C06-FF607A0B6847
Washington Wizards GameDay

What The Wizards Plan To Do To Take Down The Hornets Today

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens