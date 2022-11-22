Kristaps Porzingis Compared To Other Centers In The East

The center position in the NBA has been a forgotten position and role over the last few years. In the NBA today, the players that experience the most success are players that can handle the rock full time. The majority of those players are guards and some forwards too. Most centers don’t control the offense unless they’re playing in Denver and people call you The Joker.

Many people consider Nikola Jokic the best center in the entire league. The Western Conference is loaded with centers; from Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, Karl Anthony Towns, Anthony Davis, and even Deandre Ayton.

Things aren’t so tough in the East. The first center that comes to mind there is Joel Embiid. After one mentions Nikola Jokic, they may very well mention Joel Embiid. Embiid has been the runner up for the MVP Award which has been owned by the Joker for a couple of years now. At this point, thinking about the East, what other centers stand out besides Embiid?

Wendell Carter has been pretty solid in Orlando. But he doesn’t necessarily lead to winning. In fact, Bol Bol has now entered the starting lineup there. Miami’s Bam Adebayo has had a solid career. Unfortunately, he has regressed over the years. Myles Turner is solid too over in Indiana. He tends to battle injuries from time to time though and is a little inconsistent offensively. Finally there’s Jarrett Allen. He is the one center that comes to mind immediately in the East. He’s going to be named to multiple All Star teams in his career.

After thinking of Joel Embiid and Jarrett Allen, the next best center has to be Kristaps Porzingis. In fact, he may be a little more valued than Jarrett. Porzingis was named “The Unicorn” for a reason early in his career. He is a problem of the defensive end. He tends to swat shots at ease at times. But most importantly, he is a consistent scorer on all facets of the floor. If you foul him, he will knock down his free throws as he is an 80% shooter from the charity stripe. He also is one of the best three point shooters in the entire league at 7’3 tall. His mid range game is also lethal and with that size and height, he’s quick and able to score at the basket at will.

At the end of the day, Porzingis is a top three center in the East and one that should be feared night in and night out from all across the league.