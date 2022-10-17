Should the Wizards bring Russell Westbrook Back to DC?

With all of the trade rumors about Russell Westbrook recently I posed a very interesting question:

Should the Washington Wizards trade for Russell Westbrook?

Before I give my thoughts, let’s take you on a trip back to December 2, 2020, when the Washington Wizards traded their star point guard John Wall and a protected first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. The move was much needed for both stars as both needed a change of scenery.

Westbrook’s tenure in DC

Westbrook’s lone season in Washington was a successful one for the franchise despite having a losing record of 34-38. The Wizards made the playoffs as the 8th seed in the East but would lose to the #1 seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round 4-1. Westbrook posted his 4th and last triple-double season with 22.7 points per game, 11.5 rebounds per game, and 11.7 assists per game while with the Wizards. Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's triple-double record of 181 while in Washington. So as you can see there were a lot of positives during Westbrook’s time in Washington DC.

Westbrook loves DC but should this happen?

(Photo Credit: USA Today Sports)

Westbrook truly embraces the DC community and his teammates while in Washington. Westbrook said this after his return to Washington last season.

“I’m very appreciative of just the overall organization and the fans. They welcomed me and my family with open arms since day one when I got here. A lot of people last year even counted us out as a team and a lot of guys are still here, people on the coaching staff as well, so it was good to see a lot of those guys. Happy to be a part of an organization that believed in the things I’m able to do. I was happy to be a part of it.”

Westbrook’s love for Washington has never wavered which begs the question should the Wizards consider a reunion? Westbrook is a little bit older, but I think his impact on DC would be a good one the second time around. His experience in LA with the Lakers has not been the best and has been filled with tension. From being benched to having the fanbase and many media personalities blamed him for all of the Lakers' problems last season.

I do not know if the Wizards would make this happen or if it could work financially, but if it does, I truly believe it will be a good thing for the Washington Wizards and their community.