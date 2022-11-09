Skip to main content
The Wizards' Next Opponent: The Dallas Mavericks (11-09-22)

The Washington Wizards' next opponent will be the Dallas Mavericks. The Wizards host the Mavs tomorrow night at Capital One Arena at 7 pm. Dallas is led by NBA superstar Luka Doncic and his 36.0 PPG (1st in the NBA), 8.4 RPG, 8.3 APG & 1.9 SPG. Doncic is one of the best all-around players in the NBA and the unquestioned leader of this team. The Mavericks were one series away from the NBA Finals last season. Dallas beat Utah and the #1 seeded Phoenix Suns to make it to the Western Conference Finals. The Mavericks would lose to the eventual NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Photo Credit: USA Today

The Mavericks have a 6-3 record this season and are on a 4-game winning streak heading into tonight’s game vs. the Orlando Magic. Luka Doncic and the Mavs have inched closer and closer each season to make it back to the NBA Finals. The expectation for Dallas this year will be “Finals or Bust”. The Mavericks have a solid starting lineup with Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Christian Wood, Reggie Bullock & Dorian Finney-Smith. The former Wizard Spencer Dinwiddie has become the number two scoring option in Dallas averaging 15.6 points per game. The Mavericks acquired Dinwiddie last season at the trade deadline, for now, Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis. Dinwiddie will play a crucial part in getting this Mavericks team to the next level.

Mavs Injury Report

The Mavericks have 2 players that are currently out of the lineup. Christian Wood and Davis Bertans are both down due to knee injuries. Bertans was a part of the Porzingis/Dinwiddie trade and he won’t be available to face his old team on Thursday. Tim Hardaway Jr. is day-to-day with a hip issue. If Hardaway plays it will be a big boost for the Mavericks he brings so much production off of the bench logging in 23.0 minutes per game and 11.5 points per game.

Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

The Wizards and Mavericks will face off twice this season with the first tomorrow in Washington D.C. The second matchup will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 8:30 PM from American Airlines Arena. Both of these matchups will be a true test for the Wizards. It’s not every day that you go up against the current best scorer in the NBA, it will be fun to see how the Wizards will handle themselves Doncic, and the Mavericks. 

