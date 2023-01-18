Grading Wizards: Forward Kyle Kuzma Earns Highest Marks at Midway Point of NBA Season

With the NBA working into the second half of its season, we pause to look at how well the Washington Wizards starters have performed, thus far.

As we move through the midway point of the NBA Season, the Washington Wizards currently hold an 18-26 record and are four-and-a-half games out from the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Locked On Wizards host Brandon Scott recently sat down to grade the starting five for the Wizards, who have largely helped get the team to this point.

Because that group can fluctuate a bit, the starting five Scott evaluated for the exercise are as follows:

PG, Monte Morris

SG, Bradley Beal

SF, Kyle Kuzma

PF, Kristaps Porzingis

C, Daniel Gafford

And here are the grades, as given by Scott.

PG, Monte Morris

MIN/GM: 28.6 | FG%: .466 | PTS/GM: 10.2 | Assists/GM: 5.4 | Rebounds/GM: 3.4

"I've made it known that I believe Monte Morris is best served on the second unit," says Scott. "He's very small, going against bigger guards - longer guards with length - he struggles."

GRADE: B

SG, Bradley Beal

MIN/GM: 33.6 | FG%: .525 | PTS/GM: 22.9 | Assists/GM: 5.2 | Rebounds/GM: 3.5

The first member of what Scott calls the 'Solid Three' as opposed to 'Big Three', Beal has battled injury all season long but is still producing at a good rate when on the court.

Where Scott takes issue with Beal, is leadership and his body language when the team isn't doing well.

Leadership and health aside, the Wizards guard continues to be one of the better producers on the team, but certainly has room to grow as a teammate.

GRADE: C

SF, Kyle Kuzma

MIN/GM: 35.3 | FG%: .457 | PTS/GM: 21.6 | Assists/GM: 3.9 | Rebounds/GM: 7.5

The only player left from the Wizards' trade that sent guard Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, Kuzma has grown, according to Scott.

"He's a totally different player than he was with the Lakers," says Scott. "He has grown into a complete player who can be a playmaker. Who can score at a high level (and) who can utilize his size."