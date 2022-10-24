Which Washington Wizards player needs to step up?

Skip to main content
Who needs to step up for the Washington Wizards?

In a perfect world, every last player in the starting 5 would be productive. However, we don’t live in a perfect world and that is not always the case. There will always be a guy in the lineup who is the bonafide scorer. Of course, that is Bradley Beal in this instance. But the great thing about this Wizards team is they share the wealth. 

Kristaps Porzingis was brought here to score both in the paint and to stretch the defense on the perimeter as well. Kyle Kuzma is a player who has won an NBA Championship, so he’s considered a player who can get buckets at any given time. And then there’s a player on the bench who could lead a team in scoring despite not starting in Will Barton.Every player in the starting 5 is starting for a reason. It could be for defensive purposes. Look at Clint Capela over in Atlanta. He’s one of the league’s best shot blockers. It could be to stretch the floor and just to get buckets in general. Kelly Olynyk comes to mind who is now playing for the Utah Jazz. 

Those 2 players are full time starters. They may not fill a stat sheet every single night. However, they know their roles and they play them well. So who is the guy in the Washington Wizards lineup who needs to step up? That guy is Deni Avdija. Deni is a versatile player to say the least. He is capable of doing a little bit of everything on the floor. He can make open shots, rebound, and playmake when asked to do so as well.

He’s been a bit banged up to start this season. However, once he is fully healthy, the plan is for him to be a bit more productive and consistent. Once fully healthy, if he can take a big leap and improve his game on both ends of the ball, this Wizards team will be feared all across the East. We know what Bradley Beal will do every single night. We know Kristaps Porzingis will be a threat both inside and outside the paint. Kyle Kuzma has championship DNA, so we all know that he will bring it. And there’s even fire power off the bench in Will Barton, Delon Wright, and Rui Hachimura. Not to mention, starting lead guard Monte Morris is one of the most efficient players in the league too. If Deni can get healthy and step up a bit more playing in his 3rd NBA Season this year, the Wizards will be feared across the league.

