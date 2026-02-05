Wizards Anthony Davis Trade Points to Ending Rebuild

In a move that no one saw coming, the Washington Wizards traded for potential Hall of Famer Anthony Davis. The move itself was not on anyone's radar, as just mere minutes before the trade, it was rumored that the Wizards were pursuing Domantas Sabonis. Instead, they shocked everyone by trading for Davis.

The deal itself looks like another fleece by Will Dawkins, Michael Winger, and the entire front office. Essentially, the team turned Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, and more than likely the last pick in this upcoming draft into Davis. This is another masterclass of asset management by the front office. Still, the big question is: what does this trade do to the rebuild?

The Rebuild is Over

This trade signals a new era in Washington for basketball. When the team traded for Trae Young, it already signaled that the rebuild is coming to a close. Now, acquiring Davis really signals that this is the last year the team is intentionally losing to get a high draft pick. These are moves that signal a team is ready to be competitive in their conference once again.

Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) sits on the bench after suffering an injury during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The keyword, though, is being competitive, not being a contender. This squad is still a season or two away from reaching contender status. These trades are steps in the right direction, especially if both Davis and Young take pay cuts on a potential extension. Young will definitely be extended, given how much he has posted about DC. Davis is unknown, though reports indicate the Wizards also intend to extend him.

Just because Davis may get an extension does not mean he is staying with the Wizards. The team could instead extend him to knock out his no-trade clause, making it easier to trade him to another team. Still, Davis could also take a team-friendly extension if he buys into what the Wizards are building. If he does this, then it free up some financial worries when it is time to extend Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr.

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with center Alex Sarr (20) during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Still, the move itself is a turning point and a new chapter in Wizards basketball. The offense now looks poised to be a threat, with Young, Davis, and Sarr leading the bunch. The defense will also be one of the best in the league with Davis and Sarr down low, along with Bilal Coulibaly and George out on the perimeter. Add in a potential top-three pick, and this team looks deadly. Do not be surprised when the Wizards make the playoffs next year.

