Yes, LeBron James Is Aware of the LeBron Songs Trending on TikTok
One of the many, strange new trends on TikTok has been a vocalized outpouring of adoration for LeBron James from basketball fans on the social media platform, many of whom have chosen to express their love for the 40-year-old through song.
The trend jumpstarted when TikTok user OkaySpade posted a 35-second R&B song, in which the only lyrics are "LeBron, LeBron, LeBron James." The original video was created as a tribute for James surpassing the 50,000-point milestone, an achievement only he's accomplished, but has since sparked the trend of LeBron-inspired music on the platform.
James was asked about whether he's become aware of the existence of such a trend, to which he admitted he had seen some of the videos, and even shared a laugh with his youngest son Bryce over one of the more ridiculous ones.
"My youngest son Bryce actually showed me one yesterday... we got a good laugh out of it. There's quite a few out there," said James. "It wasn't the Baylor choir, I've seen that one..."
The University of Baylor men's choir was among the fans to have released their own rendition of a LeBron James song, and it seems that James himself has seen the video, too.
Have a look at that one for yourself:
As the face of the NBA for more than two decades, James has amassed a cult-like following throughout his career, and that's been evidenced through the recent viral trend of singing about the Los Angeles Lakers star. Those who create such musical masterpieces will be delighted to know that their songs have indeed reached LeBron, who has enjoyed them thoroughly.