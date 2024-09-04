Colts Have Been a Terrible Week 1 Bet for the Past 16 Years
We are just days away from the first NFL Sunday of the season and people are rushing to the sportsbooks to place their Week 1 bets.
There is one bet in particular that if history repeats itself, you should stay far away from. That's betting on the Indianapolis Colts, who have been cursed in the opening week of NFL seasons for over a decade.
Over the past 15 seasons, the Colts are 2-13-1straight up and 1-14-1 against the spread in Week 1 dating back to 2008.
This streak goes so back so far that Peyton Manning was their starting quarterback at the beginning of it. He and the Colts would finish with a 12-4 record in 2008, but they lost to the Bears by a score of 13-29 in the opening week.
The list of Week 1 starting quarterbacks for the Colts since 2008 includes Manning, Curtis Painter, Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Anthony Richardson. Their only wins in that period were in 2009 against the Jaguars and in 2013 when Luck and the Colts beat the Raiders.
Can they put in end to this terrible stretch of Week 1 performances? Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers think.
Texans vs. Colts Week 1 Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans -2.5
- Colts +2.5
Moneyline
- Texans -152
- Colts +128
The Colts are 2.5-point home underdogs against the Texans on Sunday. At +128 moneyline odds, they're being given a 43.86% chance of winning their Week 1 game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.