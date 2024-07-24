Every NFL Team’s Implied Odds to Make the Playoffs
Training camp has officially begun for all 32 teams, which means football season is finally here.
As we approach the opening kickoff of the 2024 campaign, we should take a step back and look at the odds for all the available futures for this season. With that being said, we understand that sometimes betting odds can seem like gibberish if you aren't familiar with what the numbers and terminology mean.
To make things easier to understand, I'm going to translate each team's odds of making the playoffs this upcoming season to implied probability. You can make the translation yourself in the future if you'd like and I'll show you how.
How to calculate implied probability using American odds
- If the odds are positive: 100/(odds + 100)
- If the odds are negative: odds/(odds + 100)
Now, let's look at the implied probability of all 32 teams to make the playoffs this upcoming season.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Probability of Making AFC Playoffs
- Chiefs: 83.87%
- Ravens: 75%
- Bengals: 69.7%
- Texans: 66.22%
- Jets: 65.28%
- Bills: 62.69%
- Dolphins: 55.36%
- Chargers: 46.3%
- Jaguars: 45.87%
- Colts: 41.67%
- Browns: 40.65%
- Steelers: 36.76%
- Raiders: 23.26%
- Titans: 21.74%
- Broncos: 11.24%
- Patriots: 9.8%
Probability of Making NFC Playoffs
- 49ers: 82.76%
- Eagles: 72.60%
- Lions: 71.43%
- Falcons: 67.21%
- Cowboys: 67.21%
- Packers: 62.69%
- Bears: 51.92%
- Rams: 48.08%
- Buccaneers: 41.32%
- Saints: 36.23%
- Seahawks: 35.71%
- Vikings: 28.57%
- Cardinals: 25%
- Commanders: 24.39%
- Giants: 19.23%
- Panthers: 16.95%
The defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs, hold the highest probability of making the postseason at 83.87%. The Patriots have the worst chance in the NFL of making the playoffs at just 9.8%.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.