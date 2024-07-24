SI

Every NFL Team’s Implied Odds to Make the Playoffs

Breaking down the implied probability for all 32 teams to make the playoffs for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

Dec 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) wraps up Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) for no gain in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Training camp has officially begun for all 32 teams, which means football season is finally here.

As we approach the opening kickoff of the 2024 campaign, we should take a step back and look at the odds for all the available futures for this season. With that being said, we understand that sometimes betting odds can seem like gibberish if you aren't familiar with what the numbers and terminology mean.

To make things easier to understand, I'm going to translate each team's odds of making the playoffs this upcoming season to implied probability. You can make the translation yourself in the future if you'd like and I'll show you how.

How to calculate implied probability using American odds

  • If the odds are positive: 100/(odds + 100)
  • If the odds are negative: odds/(odds + 100)

Now, let's look at the implied probability of all 32 teams to make the playoffs this upcoming season.

Probability of Making AFC Playoffs

  • Chiefs: 83.87%
  • Ravens: 75%
  • Bengals: 69.7%
  • Texans: 66.22%
  • Jets: 65.28%
  • Bills: 62.69%
  • Dolphins: 55.36%
  • Chargers: 46.3%
  • Jaguars: 45.87%
  • Colts: 41.67%
  • Browns: 40.65%
  • Steelers: 36.76%
  • Raiders: 23.26%
  • Titans: 21.74%
  • Broncos: 11.24%
  • Patriots: 9.8%

Probability of Making NFC Playoffs

  • 49ers: 82.76%
  • Eagles: 72.60%
  • Lions: 71.43%
  • Falcons: 67.21%
  • Cowboys: 67.21%
  • Packers: 62.69%
  • Bears: 51.92%
  • Rams: 48.08%
  • Buccaneers: 41.32%
  • Saints: 36.23%
  • Seahawks: 35.71%
  • Vikings: 28.57%
  • Cardinals: 25%
  • Commanders: 24.39%
  • Giants: 19.23%
  • Panthers: 16.95%

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs, hold the highest probability of making the postseason at 83.87%. The Patriots have the worst chance in the NFL of making the playoffs at just 9.8%.

