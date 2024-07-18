Patriots 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (New England has Worst Odds in NFL)
Gone are the days of the New England Patriots penciling in the AFC Championship on a yearly basis. It's almost hard to imagine after two decades of dominance, but the Patriots are now basement dwellers in the NFL.
New England fans should have little to no expectations for the team in 2024. The Bill Belichick era is over and now it's time for them to rebuild. Hopefully they've found their QB of the future in Drake Maye and confirming that this season would be considered a positive outcome for their upcoming campaign.
If the oddsmakers are correct, the Patriots may just be the worst team in the league this year. They have the worst odds of all teams to make the playoffs.
Let's take a look.
New England Patriots Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes +920
- No -2000
Patriots Have Worst Playoff Odds in NFL
At +920 odds, oddsmakers at FanDuel are giving the Patriots an implied probability of just 9.8%. A bettor would have to wager $2,000 to profit a measly $100 on New England to fail to make the postseason.
The Patriots have the worst odds to make the playoffs amongst all 32 teams. The next closest teams are the Denver Broncos (+880) and Carolina Panthers (+470).
You can see why when you look at their roster. There's a lack of talent on both sides of the ball. Their starting lineup at receiver of Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and Ja'Lynn Polk isn't exactly going to strike fear in opposing secondaries. It's also not an offense that's going to set their rookie quarterback, Drake Maye, up for success.
To make matters worse, the Patriots have the second-hardest schedule in the NFL this season based on their opponent's projected win totals.
There's no sugarcoating it. 2024 is going to be a nightmare of a season for New England.
