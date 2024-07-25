Super Bowl 59 Odds: Where Every Team Stands Ahead of 2024 NFL Preseason
As training camp gets underway across the NFL and the Hall of Fame Game a week away, let's take stock at the full NFL field in terms of Super Bowl odds.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will try to join rare air with a third straight Super Bowl title, but there is stiff competition this season with the San Francisco 49ers poised to compete yet again after a runner up appearance last season and a host of talented AFC foes in the mix.
With fully healthy quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers, the Bengals and Jets respectively will re-enter the Super Bowl conversation, while the Lions and Bills will look to breakthrough in 2024.
Here's the updated Super Bowl odds ahead of the 2024 preseason.
2024 Super Bowl Odds
- Kansas City Chiefs: +600
- San Francisco 49ers: +600
- Baltimore Ravens: +1000
- Detroit Lions: +1200
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1300
- Houston Texans: +1500
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1500
- Buffalo Bills: +1500
- Dallas Cowboys: +1800
- New York Jets: +1800
- Green Bay Packers: +1800
- Miami Dolphins: +2400
- Atlanta Falcons: +2800
- Los Angeles Rams: +3000
- Cleveland Browns: +3500
- Chicago Bears: +3500
- Los Angeles Chargers: +4000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +4500
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000
- Indianapolis Colts: +5500
- Seattle Seahawks: +5500
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6500
- Arizona Cardinals: +8000
- Minnesota Vikings: +8000
- New Orleans Saints: +10000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +10000
- Washington Commanders: +12000
- Tennessee Titans: +15000
- New York Giants: +15000
- New England Patriots: +25000
- Denver Broncos: +25000
- Carolina Panthers: +30000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Chiefs and 49ers Enter 2024 NFL Preseason as Co-Favorites
The two teams that appeared in last year's Super Bowl are the favorites to return and win it all with the Chiefs and 49ers each listed at +600.
Those odds translate to 14.29% implied probability and while the Chiefs and Niners are the favorites, its far from a certainty.
With a ton of Super Bowl contending teams in 2024, nine other teams have odds shorter than +2000, the competition will be fierce on the field this season.
There are plenty of household names at the top of the odds board, including last year's best team in the regular season, Baltimore Ravens, but the bigger story is the rise of the likes of Lions and Texans, who are primed to contend behind high powered offenses and impressive coaching staffs.
Meanwhile, the Bengals and Jets will look to take big steps forward with healthy elite quarterbacks back in the fold in Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers exited the Jets' first drive of the season in 2023 with a torn Achilles, but is set to be fully healthy this season, and the early returns at training camp have showcased the Jets high upside on offense.
