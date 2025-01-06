NFL Wild-Card Weekend Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game
The 2024 NFL regular season is officially in the books, which means it's time to get ready for the playoffs!
Super Wild-Card Weekend is packed with plenty of intriguing games, including a rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. In Week 1, the two teams met in Brazil with the Eagles squeaking out a 34-29 thriller. Now, the two teams will face each other again, but this time in Philadelphia.
The AFC side of the playoffs is highlighted by an AFC North rivalry game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. The two teams split their regular season series, but the Ravens are coming into the playoffs hot while the Steelers stumble into the postseason, losers of four straight.
Let's take a look at the full schedule and opening odds for opening weekend of postseason action.
NOTE: We will update this article as more matchups and the official schedule are finalized
NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Saturday, January 11th -- 4:30 p.m. EST Game
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans Odds
Spread
- Chargers -2.5 (-118)
- Texans +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Chargers -148
- Texans +124
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Saturday, January 11th -- 8:00 p.m. EST Game
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds
Spread
- Steelers +7.5 (-105)
- Ravens -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Steelers +320
- Ravens -410
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Sunday, January 12th -- 1:00 p.m. EST Game
Spread
- Broncos +7.5 (-105)
- Bills -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Broncos +320
- Bills -410
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-115)
- UNDER 46.5 (-105)
Sunday, January 12th -- 4:30 p.m. EST Game
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds
Spread
- Packers +3.5 (-112)
- Eagles -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Packers +154
- Eagles -185
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-120)
- UNDER 46.5 (+100)
Sunday, January 12th -- 8:00 p.m. EST Game
Spread
- Commanders +3 (-102)
- Buccaneers -3 (-118)
Moneyline
- Commanders +142
- Buccaneers -170
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-110)
- UNDER 51.5 (-110)
Monday, January 13th -- 8:00 p.m. EST Game
Minnesota Vikings/Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.