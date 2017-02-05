How many Super Bowls has Tom Brady won?

Dating back to his ascendant playoff showing in 2001, Tom Brady, now 40 years old, has won five Super Bowls quarterbacking the Patriots.

Entering last season, it was four. But Brady led the Patriots to an unbelievable comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

With the win over the Falcons, Brady passed Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana with his fifth Super Bowl win as a starting quarterback. He also tied former Niners and Cowboys defensive end Charles Haley for most Super Bowl wins at any position.

If Brady and the Patriots can defeat the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, he will stand alone as the player with the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history, while his coach Bill Belichick will extend his record as the coach with the most Super Bowl wins.

Brady led the Pats to wins in Super Bowls XXXVI (2002), XXXVIII (2004), XXXIX (2005), XLIX (2015) and LI (2017), winning MVP four of five times (his receiver Deion Branch won the other in XXXIX).

The quarterback holds nearly every major Super Bowl record for a quarterback. Perhaps the most notable new mark: Brady passed Joe Montana with his fourth Super Bowl MVP award against the Falcons.