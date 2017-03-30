NFL

Free-agent safety T.J. McDonald suspended eight games for substance abuse violation

Thursday March 30th, 2017

The NFL suspended former Los Angeles Rams safety T.J. McDonald without pay for the first eight games of the 2017 regular season for violating the league's substance abuse program, reports ESPN.com.

McDonald, an unrestricted free agent, was arrested last May on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription drugs after hitting a parked car in Woodland Hills, California. He pleaded no contest to one charge of "wet reckless."

In California, "wet reckless" is driving with a notation of alcohol or drug involvement.

McDonald, 26, was sentenced to 36 months of probation, and was required to enroll in both a 30-day live-in drug program along with a three-month alcohol and drug education and counseling program.

He was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

Since being drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, McDonald had started all 53 games he appeared in.

Last season, McDonald had 64 total tackles and two interceptions.

- Scooby Axson

