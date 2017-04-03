NFL

Watch: Tom Brady receives missing Super Bowl jerseys from Robert Kraft

0:36 | NFL
Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Tom Brady received his Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI jerseys from Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Monday morning.

Brady's missing jerseys were found in Mexico. An investigation by the FBI, NFL security and Texas law enforcement officials determined that the jerseys were in the possession of a “credentialed member of the international media.”

Watch Brady receive his jersey below:

Brady reported the Super Bowl LI jersey missing just after the 34–28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons. The missing Super Bowl XLIX jersey was unreported before it was recovered.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters