Tom Brady received his Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI jerseys from Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Monday morning.

Brady's missing jerseys were found in Mexico. An investigation by the FBI, NFL security and Texas law enforcement officials determined that the jerseys were in the possession of a “credentialed member of the international media.”

Watch Brady receive his jersey below:

They're back! Robert Kraft presents Tom Brady with the jerseys he wore in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/0AsuqS1j3Z — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 3, 2017

Brady reported the Super Bowl LI jersey missing just after the 34–28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons. The missing Super Bowl XLIX jersey was unreported before it was recovered.