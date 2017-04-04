NFL

Report: Amazon to stream Thursday night NFL games

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
SI Wire
33 minutes ago

The NFL has reached a deal to stream Thursday night football games on Amazon, according to CNBC.

The deal is reportedly worth $50 million. Under the new deal, games will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers. This is the company's first venture into live streaming sports.

Ads will be sold but Amazon plans to also promote its content.

Romo to replace Phil Simms on CBS

Games were streamed on Twitter last year on a $10 million deal. CBS and NBC also have the capability of streaming the Thursday games. Verizon plans to stream the games to its wireless subscribers.

Facebook and Youtube were also reportedly interested in streaming games for 2017.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters