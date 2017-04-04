NFL

Report: Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo plans to retire, go into broadcasting

0:52 | NFL
NFL draft: Could John Ross have Antonio Brown-esque impact on a team?
SI Wire
an hour ago

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is planning to retire and will go into broadcasting, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter and Todd Archer.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said last week that he wanted to have a decision about Romo's future with the team before training camp.

There had been numerous reports about the team releasing Romo last month, but no decision has yet to be made, with reports also suggesting that Romo was on the trading block.

The Cowboys are expected to designate Romo a post-June 1 release. Romo was set to count for $24.7 million against the cap in 2017, and collect a $14 million base salary.

No other NFL team publicly stepped and said they want Romo's services for the 2017 season, but FOX and CBS reportedly want Romo as a television analyst for next season.

Romo, 36, injured his back in the preseason and ended up losing his starting job to rookie Dak Prescott.

Prescott went on to throw for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns leading the Cowboys to the NFC East title and winning the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Romo has a career record of 78-49 as a starting quarterback, throwing for 34,183 yards in his 15 seasons with 248 touchdowns to 117 interceptions.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters