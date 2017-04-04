Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is planning to retire and will go into broadcasting, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter and Todd Archer.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said last week that he wanted to have a decision about Romo's future with the team before training camp.

There had been numerous reports about the team releasing Romo last month, but no decision has yet to be made, with reports also suggesting that Romo was on the trading block.

The Cowboys are expected to designate Romo a post-June 1 release. Romo was set to count for $24.7 million against the cap in 2017, and collect a $14 million base salary.

No other NFL team publicly stepped and said they want Romo's services for the 2017 season, but FOX and CBS reportedly want Romo as a television analyst for next season.

Romo, 36, injured his back in the preseason and ended up losing his starting job to rookie Dak Prescott.

Prescott went on to throw for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns leading the Cowboys to the NFC East title and winning the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Romo has a career record of 78-49 as a starting quarterback, throwing for 34,183 yards in his 15 seasons with 248 touchdowns to 117 interceptions.

