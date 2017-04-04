NFL

Tony Romo considered Texans role before choosing TV

Don't be surprised if Tony Romo returns to the football field
Before joining CBS as the network's top analyst for Sunday afternoon and Thursday night games, Tony Romo considered joining the Houston Texans, according to ProFootballTalk.

“Houston was at the top of the list of teams that I looked at,” Romo said.

“Knowing what I want to do the next 15, 20, 30 years, I really felt as though it was the right decision at this time,” Romo added. “I’m really excited about the new challenge ahead. I didn’t come to this conclusion lightly.”

Romo, who turns 37 this month, injured his back last preseason and ended up losing his starting job to rookie Dak Prescott. Prescott went on to throw for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns, leading the Cowboys to the NFC East title and winning the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The injury left his status with the team in doubt and spurred Romo to evaluate his options.

There had been numerous reports about the team releasing Romo last month but he remained with the team, with reports also suggesting that Romo was on the trading block. The Texans were unwilling to trade for Romo before he chose the television deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

