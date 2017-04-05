Reports: Marshawn Lynch visits with Raiders

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch met with the Raiders at Oakland’s practice facility Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Former Colts punter Pat McAfee, who now works for Barstool Sports, was first to report the news.

Lynch retired after the 2015 season but has been rumored to be mulling a comeback. The Oakland native would only come out of retirement to play for the Raiders, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Lynch was born and raised in Oakland and went college in nearby Berkeley.

The Seahawks still retain Lynch’s NFL rights because he was placed on the reserve/retired list in 2016. Oakland would need to acquire Lynch from Seattle.