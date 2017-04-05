NFL

Reports: Marshawn Lynch visits with Raiders

1:06 | NFL
How Seahawks use Richard Sherman
SI Wire
an hour ago

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch met with the Raiders at Oakland’s practice facility Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Former Colts punter Pat McAfee, who now works for Barstool Sports, was first to report the news

Lynch retired after the 2015 season but has been rumored to be mulling a comeback. The Oakland native would only come out of retirement to play for the Raiders, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports

Lynch was born and raised in Oakland and went college in nearby Berkeley. 

The Seahawks still retain Lynch’s NFL rights because he was placed on the reserve/retired list in 2016. Oakland would need to acquire Lynch from Seattle. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters