After flirting with retirement, Ben Roethlisberger says he will play next season

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger confirmed Friday that he plans to play next season. 

“Informed the team I am looking forward to my 14th season,” Roethlisberger wrote on Twitter. “Steeler Nation will get my absolute best!”

Roethlisberger said in January that he wasn’t sure whether he would play in 2017 and would “consider all options.” Head coach Mike Tomlin said he was taking Roethlisberger’s deliberations seriously. 

The 35-year-old has been Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback since 2004, leading the team to nine playoff appearances and two Super Bowl wins in 13 years. He has also taken a beating from opposing defenses, only playing all 16 games in three seasons. 

