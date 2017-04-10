NFL

Former Lions receiver Titus Young sentenced to four years in prison

0:45 | NFL
Titus Young in High School
SI Wire
an hour ago

Former Lions wide receiver Titus Young has been sentenced to four years in prison in a 2016 assault case. 

Young, 27, was arrested in January 2016 for allegedly participating in a street fight in Los Angeles. He pleaded no contest to a battery charge and sentenced to four years in a California prison. 

Young was a promising young player for Detroit in 2011 and 2012 but on-field and off-field concerns cut his career short. He was involved in multiple on-field skirmishes with opponents and purposefully disobeyed coaches’ instructions during a 2012 game against the Packers before getting into an altercation with his position coach. 

From 2013: Where is Titus Young?

Young was released by the Lions in February 2013 and claimed by the Rams on waivers, though he was released again less than two weeks later. 

Young’s legal troubles began in May 2013, when he was arrested three times in five days, including twice in the same day. 

