Former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs won two Super Bowls with the team and counts among his prized possessions the game-worn jersey from Super Bowl XLII, the Giants' epic upset of the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

After the news of Tom Brady's stolen jersey from Super Bowl LI made the rounds, Jacobs said that his Super Bowl jersey had been swiped.

Jacobs told The MMQB's Robert Klemko and Jenny Vrentas, who co-authored a story about the hunt for Brady's stolen jersey, that he suspects the No. 27 jersey framed in his home was actually a backup jersey he never wore that day.

When I found out Tom Brady game jersey was missing all I could do is smh lol. It happen to me, I know who did it though. Just so you know!! — Brandon Jacobs (@gatorboyrb) February 8, 2017

From The MMQB:

When news of the stolen Super Bowl jersey spread in February, Giants running back Brandon Jacobs posted on Twitter that he had his Super Bowl XLII jersey taken from him. For years, Jacobs says, he’s had framed in his home what he thought was his game-worn number 27 jersey, next to his game-worn Super Bowl XLVI shirt, gifts for each of his two sons. He recalls handing his XLII jersey to an equipment manager after the game and picking it up the next day when the Giants returned to New Jersey. Two years ago, however, he received an email from a collector who claimed to have Jacobs’s entire game-worn uniform—jersey, helmet, pants and thigh pads—which he said his friend purchased from a Giants equipment manager. The collector sent Jacobs pictures that appeared to match the grass stains and paint marks shown in game photos. Jacobs now believes the jersey hanging on his wall is not the one he actually wore in the Super Bowl, but rather the backup shirt that he never put on that day.

Jacobs, who carried the ball 14 times for 42 yards in the games, says that a collector contacted him later and said he had Jacobs entire uniform from the game that he purchased from a Giants equipment manager.

