We’ve published several mock drafts this spring, featuring seemingly every possible permutation of picks, but there’s one factor we can’t typically account for in our forecasting: the unpredictable decision-making of other people. So for this week’s mock, I brought in backup, recruiting four other writers and editors for SI and The MMQB to help split the GM duties among the 32 picks of the first round for a live mock draft on the latest On the Clock Podcast.

The cast of characters, along with the teams they represented in this mock (I picked for the Browns, Jets, Ravens, Lions, Texans and Steelers):

• Emily Kaplan, who writes The MMQB's College Column every week (49ers, Chargers, Saints, Colts, Broncos and Seahawks)

• MMQB senior editor Gary Gramling (Bears, Panthers, Cardinals, Redskins, Giants and Cowboys)

• NFL producer and On the Clock Podcast producer Eric Single (Titans, Bengals, Eagles, Raiders, Packers and Falcons)

• NFL producer Bette Marston (Jaguars, Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Chiefs)

Who did your team take under the direction of its new GM? You can see the full results below, along with an abridged version of our justifications for each pick, and listen to the full mock draft in podcast form here: