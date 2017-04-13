Detroit Lions unveil new uniforms

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Lions unveiled their new-look uniforms on Thursday, which don’t appear to be markedly different from their old ones, but are new just the same.

The biggest differences are in the font and striping on the sleeves, which are a bit bolder and overall a more modern, sleek look.

The Detroit Lions unveiled their new 2017 uniforms 👀 (📷: @Lions) pic.twitter.com/s8wfbYuLIv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 14, 2017

Thoughts?