NFL

Detroit Lions unveil new uniforms

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The Lions unveiled their new-look uniforms on Thursday, which don’t appear to be markedly different from their old ones, but are new just the same.

The biggest differences are in the font and striping on the sleeves, which are a bit bolder and overall a more modern, sleek look.

Thoughts?

