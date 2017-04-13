NFL

Report: Marshawn Lynch starts reinstatement process

[Retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch has started the reinstatement process in order to start playing in the NFL again, reports ESPN.com's Ed Werder.

According to the report, Lynch is hoping to play for the Oakland Raiders or any team that cornerback Richard Sherman is on if he is traded away from the Seattle Seahawks.

Lynch retired in May 2016, but the Seahawks still own Lynch's rights after he was placed on the reserve/retired list. Any NFL team interested in signing him will have to acquire him or wait for his release.

If Lynch returns to Seahawks, a $9 million salary he would be due would count against the team's salary cap.

Lynch, who turns 31 next week, last played in the NFL during the 2015 season with the Seahawks and appeared in seven games.

Lynch rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns and caught 252 passes for 1,979 yards and 10 touchdowns during his nine NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Seahawks.

- Scooby Axson

