When is the 2017 NFL draft?

The 2017 NFL draft will take place in Philadelphia at the end of the month, with Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett and North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky two strong candidates for Cleveland's No. 1 pick.

The Browns will select first, followed by the 49ers, Bears, Jaguars, Titans and Jets. The Chargers, Panthers, Bengals and Bills round out the top 10.

The draft heads to Philadelphia after spending two years in Chicago, which in 2015 broke New York City's long run of hosting.

The draft will take place from April 27 to 29. The first round will take place on Thursday, April 27, with the second and third rounds occurring on Friday, April 28. The remainder of the draft will take place on Saturday, April 29.

