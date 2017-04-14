After six days of jury deliberations, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found not guilty in a double murder trial of two men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, in a July 2012 drive-by shooting.

Hernandez, 27, is already serving a life sentence without parole in a Massachusetts prison after he was found guilty of the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd. Lloyd was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée at the time of his death.

Prosecutors argued that Hernandez's friend Alexander Bradley actually shot the two men over a drug deal.

Bradley, who is currently in prison for shooting up a nightclub in Hartford, Conn, was the prosecution's star witness and said that Hernandez became upset and shot the men because he felt disrespected after one of them bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink.

The defense attorneys for Hernandez rested their case last Wednesday.

- Chris Chavez and Scooby Axson