NFL

Dean Blandino leaving NFL officiating job

2:07 | NFL
Fallout from Tony Romo's move to TV
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Dean Blandino, the NFL's Senior Vice President of Officiating is leaving the league office to pursue other opportunities, according to a league memo sent to all 32 teams.

NFL.com's Iam Rapoport and Aditi Kinkhabwala report that Blandino will be joining a network to serve in a undisclosed capacity.

"Dean has done an outstanding job leading our officiating staff," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "He has been a trusted colleague and friend to so many of us around the league. Dean's knowledge of the playing rules, his tireless commitment to improving the quality of NFL officiating and his unquestioned dedication to his job has earned him the respect of the entire football community."

Blandino has worked in the league office since 1999, first serving as a replay official, then moving on to the director of officiating. He has been the NFL vice president of officiating since the 2013 season.

"Dean's knowledge of the playing rules, his tireless commitment to improving the quality of the NFL officiating and his unquestioned dedication to his job has earned him the respect of the entire football community. We thank Dean for his many contributions and wish him the very best in the his future endeavors," Troy Vincent, the NFL's Executive Vice President of Football Operations, said in a statement.

Vincent says that Blandino will be with the league through the end of May.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters