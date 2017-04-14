Dean Blandino leaving NFL officiating job

Dean Blandino, the NFL's Senior Vice President of Officiating is leaving the league office to pursue other opportunities, according to a league memo sent to all 32 teams.

NFL.com's Iam Rapoport and Aditi Kinkhabwala report that Blandino will be joining a network to serve in a undisclosed capacity.

"Dean has done an outstanding job leading our officiating staff," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "He has been a trusted colleague and friend to so many of us around the league. Dean's knowledge of the playing rules, his tireless commitment to improving the quality of NFL officiating and his unquestioned dedication to his job has earned him the respect of the entire football community."

Blandino has worked in the league office since 1999, first serving as a replay official, then moving on to the director of officiating. He has been the NFL vice president of officiating since the 2013 season.

Vincent says that Blandino will be with the league through the end of May.

- Scooby Axson