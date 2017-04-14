Usually the National Football League takes great pride with controlling every narrative of its sport, including announcements such as when the upcoming schedule for the next season comes out.

On Thursday, Detroit Lions president Rod Wood took matters into his own hands, and revealed when the league will release the 2017 schedule.

Wood was discussing the team's new uniforms and was asked about what's next up for the team.

"I don't have anything else other than getting this renovation done," Wood said. "That's the thing I got to focus on getting done before the season starts. The schedule coming out next Thursday will be a focus, too."

The league released its preseason schedule on Monday.

Detroit will play their regular NFC North schedule as well as playing the NFC South and the AFC North this season.

- Scooby Axson