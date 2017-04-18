NFL

Report: James White, Patriots agree to three-year contract extension

7:56 | NFL
Inside the search for Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey
SI Wire
15 minutes ago

The New England Patriots have reached a three-year extension with James White, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

White is now under contract with the team for four years. He is heading into his fourth season with the team.

White was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. He has won two Super Bowl titles with New England but was the hero in the Super Bowl LI overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. White scored his third touchdown and the game-winner.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters