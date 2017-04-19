NFL

Patriots clarify White House turnout photos for President Obama vs. President Trump

7:56 | NFL
Inside the search for Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey
SI Wire
18 minutes ago

The New England Patriots issued a clarification after a photo comparison of team photos with President Obama and President Trump highlighted the amount of no-show players for the White House visit.

The New York Times' sports account tweeted a photo from the Patriots' 2015 visit with President Obama and it showed dozens more people than Wednesday's photo with President Trump.

A Patriots spokesman said that the 2015 photo included Patriots staff members, such as trainers and other personnel. On Wednesday, those members of the staff were seated.

President Trump tweeted about the Patriots' visit on Wednesday night.

About two dozen players skipped the White House visit. Quarterback Tom Brady missed the visit due to “personal family matters.” Some of the other players cited reasons pertaining to President Trump and his administration for skipping the visit. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters