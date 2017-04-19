NFL

How to watch Patriots' White House visit online: Live stream, TV channel info

7:56 | NFL
Inside the search for Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey
SI Wire
Wednesday April 19th, 2017

The New England Patriots will visit the White House on Wednesday to commemorate their fifth Super Bowl title.

The Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit at the half to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, 34-28 in overtime.

Several members of the Patriots roster, including Martellus Bennett (now with the Green Bay Packers) and Devin McCourtey, have opted to skip the White House visit. Some players cited reasons specifically related to President Trump and his administration.

Star quarterback Tom Brady also will not attend due to a personal family matter. 

Here is how to watch the White House visit:

Time: Early afternoon (exact time TBD)

TV: CSPAN

Live stream: You can watch on SI.com. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters