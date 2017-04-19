NFL

Hard Knocks to feature Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday April 10th, 2017

The Buccaneers will be featured on the upcoming season of Hard Knocks, the team announced Wednesday. 

The annual, five-episode NFL Films/HBO series will shadow head coach Dirk Koetter and the Bucs, who aim to improve on last year’s 9–7 record and make the playoffs. The show will debut Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

This is the 11th season of the long-running show, which dives into players’ personal lives and challenges as they prepare for the NFL season, from established stars to rookies attempting to make the roster. Quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Mike Evans are among the Buccaneers’ star players.

Hard Knocks wins new fans to the sport of football every year because its themes are universal: a show about hope, adversity, team-building, tough decisions and players who are trying to fit in while also trying to stand out,” HBO Sports executive vice president Peter Nelson. “The partnership between HBO Sports and NFL Films dates back to the 1970s, and we at HBO are honored to continue that decades-old tradition with a fresh team making its Hard Knocks debut. We are grateful to the Glazer family and everyone with the Buccaneers franchise for allowing us the freedom to chronicle what promises to be an intriguing training camp experience in Tampa Bay.”

The Bucs narrowly missed the postseason last year after finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2010. 

“We have multiple coaches who have prior experience with Hard Knocks, so I have a good understanding and appreciation for how HBO and NFL Films work with the players and coaches to document all that goes on in preparation for the upcoming season,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said. “We have a roster full of players who will be focused on competing and improving each and every day during training camp. It will be good to give our fans that rare opportunity to see just how much work our entire organization is putting in to prepare for this season.”

Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams last season in their inaugural year back in L.A. after leaving St. Louis.

