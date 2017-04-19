NFL

Tebow says he was taking batting practice when Chip Kelly called about him joining Eagles in '15

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
an hour ago

Tim Tebow was playing baseball in Florida when Chip Kelly called him in 2015 to discuss coming to Philadelphia, the quarterback told Tim Rohan of the MMQB.

Tebow, who is currently playing baseball in the New York Mets organization as an outfielder on the Single-A Columbia Fireflies, joined the Eagles in April 2015 but was released before the start of the 2015 regular season. 

Tebow said he was starting to strongly consider starting a baseball career when he got the call from Kelly. 

"I'm literally in the on-deck circle, and my brother hands me the phone and says, 'It's Chip.'" Tebow said. "I'm thinking [exhales] like really, I just got excited about this. And now he calls, and I'm torn again." 

Skip to the 53-minute mark to listen to Rohan's interview with Tebow. 

Tebow said on the podcast that baseball was always in the back of his mind during his football career. 

The former quarterback later signed with the Mets on Sept. 8, 2016. Tebow hit .194 in 62 at-bats on the Scottsdale Scorpions in the fall. 

Tech & Media
Phil Simms to join CBS's The NFL Today studio show as analyst this fall

He's currently hitting .156 through 12 games this spring on the Fireflies. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters