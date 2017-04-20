Bills offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandijo has been hospitalized for observation after an unusual incident with police Tuesday, the Buffalo News reports.

Kouandijo was found in a field partially clothed after climbing over an electric fence near the scene of an accident, according to the News.

The News also reports that Kouandijo yelled “Shoot me!” at a sheriff’s deputy who attempted to detain him but the sheriff’s office told ESPN’s Mike Rodak that was untrue, adding that Kouandijo was “compliant, courteous and polite.” Kouandijo was not arrested.

NFL.com’s Austin Knoblauch reports that firefighters were called to administer first aid. Police believe he pulled off the road after seeing emergency personnel responding to the accident and then ran into the field.

In a statement to the News, the Bills said they “are carefully monitoring his condition and gathering more information.”

Kouandijo’s teammates Richie Incognito and Tyrod Taylor expressed concern for him after Thursday’s workout.

Kouandijo was a second-round pick in 2014 and has played in 25 games with the Bills over three seasons.