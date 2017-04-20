NFL

Report: Bills’ Cyrus Kouandijo under observation after being found semi-clothed by police

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Bills offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandijo has been hospitalized for observation after an unusual incident with police Tuesday, the Buffalo News reports

Kouandijo was found in a field partially clothed after climbing over an electric fence near the scene of an accident, according to the News

The News also reports that Kouandijo yelled “Shoot me!” at a sheriff’s deputy who attempted to detain him but the sheriff’s office told ESPN’s Mike Rodak that was untrue, adding that Kouandijo was “compliant, courteous and polite.” Kouandijo was not arrested. 

NFL.com’s Austin Knoblauch reports that firefighters were called to administer first aidPolice believe he pulled off the road after seeing emergency personnel responding to the accident and then ran into the field. 

In a statement to the News, the Bills said they “are carefully monitoring his condition and gathering more information.”

Kouandijo’s teammates Richie Incognito and Tyrod Taylor expressed concern for him after Thursday’s workout

Kouandijo was a second-round pick in 2014 and has played in 25 games with the Bills over three seasons. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters