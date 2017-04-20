These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Patriots rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who missed on a chance to meet Barack Obama by a year, posted a thank-you note to the former president on Instagram before the team's visit to the White House on Wednesday.

"You broke a barrier and a stereotype proving not every minority has to use a ball to make a way," Brissett wrote in the post. "You've inspired a lifetime of dreamers young and old."

Brissett couldn’t resist a jab at the president’s basketball game at the end of the heartfelt note.

"P.S Holla at me to help you with your broke jump shot," Brissett wrote at the end of the post.

Brissett joined 33 other Patriots in visiting President Trump at the White House.