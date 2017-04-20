2017 Sunday Night Football schedule released
The first Sunday of the 2017 NFL season will conclude with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Giants and Cowboys in Dallas
The NFL released its 2017 schedule on Thursday, including a full Sunday night slate. Flex scheduling applies to certain dates late in the season.
All games are at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
The full Sunday schedule is below:
Sept. 10: Giants at Cowboys
Sept. 17: Packers at Falcons
Sept. 24: Raiders at Redskins
Oct. 1: Colts at Seahawks
Oct. 8: Chiefs at Texans
Oct. 15: Giants at Broncos
Oct. 22: Falcons at Patriots
Oct. 29: Steelers at Lions
Nov. 5: Raiders at Dolphins
Nov. 12: Patriots at Broncos
Nov. 19: Eagles at Cowboys
Nov. 26: Packers at Steelers
Dec. 3: Eagles at Seahawks
Dec. 10: Ravens at Steelers
Dec. 17: Cowboys at Raiders