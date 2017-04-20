The first Sunday of the 2017 NFL season will conclude with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Giants and Cowboys in Dallas

The NFL released its 2017 schedule on Thursday, including a full Sunday night slate. Flex scheduling applies to certain dates late in the season.

All games are at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The full Sunday schedule is below:

Sept. 10: Giants at Cowboys

Sept. 17: Packers at Falcons

Sept. 24: Raiders at Redskins

Oct. 1: Colts at Seahawks

Oct. 8: Chiefs at Texans

Oct. 15: Giants at Broncos

Oct. 22: Falcons at Patriots

Oct. 29: Steelers at Lions

Nov. 5: Raiders at Dolphins

Nov. 12: Patriots at Broncos

Nov. 19: Eagles at Cowboys

Nov. 26: Packers at Steelers

Dec. 3: Eagles at Seahawks

Dec. 10: Ravens at Steelers

Dec. 17: Cowboys at Raiders