Joe Mixon has reached a settlement with Amelia Molitor, the woman he struck in 2014 while enrolled at Oklahoma.

The two parties issued a joint statement on Friday, saying they had met privately and amicably resolved and dismissed Molitor’s civil suit.

"I'm thankful Mia and I were able to talk privately," Mixon said in the statement. "I was able to apologize to her one-to-one. The way I reacted that night, that's not me. That's not the way I was raised. I think she understands that. Talking together helps move us past what happened.

“I know I have to keep working to be a better person, and this is another step in that direction. I love working with kids, and I'm looking for more chances to do that kind of work. I want to lead a life that inspires them, and I hope I can lead by example from today forward."

Mixon was caught on camera striking Molitor at a sandwich shop near Oklahoma campus, which led to a season-long suspension and a plea deal which he accepted. The video was released more than two years after the incident. Mixon broke four bones in Molitor’s face.

Mixon is now a prospect and projected selection in this year’s NFL draft, after leading Oklahoma to two Big 12 titles.

"I am happy we were able to bring the lawsuit to an end," Molitor said in the statement. "Joe and I were able to meet privately, without any attorneys, and talk about our experiences since that night. I am encouraged that we will both be able to move forward from here with our lives.

"From our private discussions I am satisfied that we are going to put this behind us and work towards helping others who may have found themselves in similar circumstances. I greatly appreciate his apology and I think the feelings he expressed were sincere. We both could have handled things differently. I believe if we had a chance to go back to that moment in time, the situation would not have ended the way it did.

"I'm finished talking about what happened that night with Joe. It's time to move on from that. I wish Joe the best of luck in his future."