Aaron Hernandez's family to receive copies of his suicide notes

CTE examination on Aaron Hernandez's brain could have huge legal ramifications
Aaron Hernandez's family will receive copies of the three suicide notes that he allegedly left behind when he killed himself at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center last week, according to The Boston Globe.

A Bristol Superior Court judge ordered that copies of the notes will be released to the family after an attorney filed a motion requesting that they can learn "their loved one's final thoughts."

Hernandez was found dead in his cell last Wednesday, just days after he was acquitted in the 2012 shooting deaths of two men in Boston.

Only Hernandez will fully understand his life and death

Hernandez was already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

Hernandez's private funeral service is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Bristol, Connecticut.

