NFL

Arizona Cardinals NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

SI Wire
an hour ago

Coming off a disappointing 7-8-1 campaign, the Cardinals are at a crossroads heading into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Arizona’s biggest draft need: No. 2 man-to-man cornerback. In the NFL, you can’t be glaringly weak at one cornerback spot because that gives offenses a defined method to attack you. With this in mind, it would be the mother of all upsets if the Cardinals didn’t draft a corner to play opposite Patrick Peterson. Currently all they have is Brandon Williams, who has only played the position for two years. Being much too raw, he was benched early last season as a third-round rookie. The only other option is Justin Bethel, whom Bruce Arians has publicly deemed a “failure in progress.”

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple. The Cardinals have earned a reputation for finding creative ways to utilize talent. Reddick looks like he’ll be able to do a little bit of everything, including bringing heat off the edge and as a blitzer through the A-gap. 

Here's the full list of picks the Cardinals hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 13 (No. 13 overall)

Round 2, Pick 13 (No. 45)

Round 3, Pick 13 (No. 77)

Round 4, Pick 13 (No. 119)

Round 5, Pick 13 (No. 157)

Round 5, Pick 36 (No. 179)

Round 6, Pick 13 (No. 197)

Round 7, Pick 13 (No. 231)

