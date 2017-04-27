The Bears finished 3–13 last season, ranking in the bottom third of the NFL in total offense and points allowed. Last year was sixth straight season that Chicago has missed the playoffs.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Chicago's biggest draft need: Linebacker. Chicago’s defense is more talented than people think. And, over the years, few defensive coordinators have been better at capitalizing on talent than Vic Fangio. Fangio’s best days were under Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco. There he had two All-World linebackers, Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman, which afforded him tremendous freedom in how he deployed his safeties. Herein lies the difference with the Bears. They’re stellar up front and improving in the secondary. But in the middle, questions abound, especially with Danny Trevathan coming off a torn patellar tendon from November

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama. An Allen–Eddie Goldman–Akiem Hicks front line would give the Bears a powerful, versatile grouping atop the depth chart. Allen is a more finished product than Solomon Thomas.

Here's the full list of picks the Bears hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 3 (3rd overall)

Round 2, Pick 4 (No. 36)

Round 3, Pick 3 (No. 67)

Round 4, Pick 4 (No. 111)

Round 4, Pick 10 (No. 117) (From Buffalo)

Round 5, Pick 3 (No. 147)

Round 7, Pick 3 (No. 221)