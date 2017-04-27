NFL

Dallas Cowboys NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

SI Wire
Thursday April 27th, 2017

Coming off a strong 13–3 campaign, the Cowboys are positioned as contenders heading into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Dallas’s biggest draft need: Pass Rusher. There are two reasons the Cowboys employ so many slants and stunts along their defensive line. One is that coordinator Rod Marinelli, a revered teacher of D-line technique, likes them. The other is that they’re a way to help players who lack top-level talent. The less reliant a defense is on schemed pass rushing concepts, the more freedom it has. The Cowboys, who play a mostly straight, coverage-based scheme, could use a pass-rushing upgrade anywhere along their front four.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Kevin King, CB, Washington. There are no Round 1 guarantees in this cornerback class beyond Lattimore. King, though, has propelled himself forward enough that it would be a mild upset if he isn’t among the top 32 picks. The Cowboys have to be tougher against the pass, hence the addition of King’s size and speed.

Here's the full list of picks the Cowboys hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 28 (No. 28 overall)

Round 2, Pick 28 (No. 60)

Round 3, Pick 28 (No. 92)

Round 4, Pick 26 (No. 133)

Round 6, Pick 27 (No. 211)

Round 7, Pick 10 (No. 228)

Round 7, Pick 28 (No. 246)

