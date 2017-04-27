Coming off an 8–8 campaign, the Colts have some needs to address going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Indy’s biggest draft need: Defensive players. Sorry to generalize, but sometimes it’s this simple. The Colts should take the best defensive player available with their first-round pick. And their second-rounder. And third-rounder. And probably two of their three picks in the fourth round. This is the NFL’s least talented defense. The fastest way to mask a deficient lineup is to find a dominant edge rusher. The Colts signed Jabaal Sheard, who is now their best defensive lineman. But Sheard is better against the run than the pass. Another way to mask an iffy lineup is to add a lockdown man coverage corner. One of Indy’s few solid starters is Vontae Davis, who can travel with No. 1 receivers outside. If they found a cover artist similar to Davis, they could at least trust their secondary in single coverage, which would expand the blitz packages that Chuck Pagano and defensive coordinator Ted Monachino like.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama. The health of Foster’s shoulder remains a bit of a mystery, and then there was the whole combine dismissal. However, before Day 1 grows too old, his talent relative to the 2017 draft class will demand a team take him. The Colts have upgraded up front and off the edge. Time to take a major step forward at ILB.

Round 1, Pick 15 (No. 15 overall)

Round 2, Pick 14 (No. 46)

Round 3, Pick 16 (No. 80)

Round 4, Pick 14 (No. 121)

Round 4, Pick 30 (No. 137)

Round 4, Pick 37 (No. 144)

Round 5, Pick 14 (No. 158)