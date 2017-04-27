The Jaguars’ interminable rebuild changed course this off-season when Tom Coughlin was hired as executive VP of football operations. Who will they draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Los Angeles’s biggest draft need: Flexible tight end. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett loves to play with two tight ends—especially when he can align one on each side of the formation in wing positions. Just one problem: with the underachieving Julius Thomas now a Dolphin, the Jaguars don’t have a true dynamic receiving threat here. Maybe ex-Raider Mychal Rivera can become that. He’s very good on seam routes and can catch balls away from his body. But Rivera is not a sure bet, and in addition, a replacement will soon be needed for Marcedes Lewis, who turns 33 in May and has a club-option on his contract in 2018. An athletic weapon who can move all over the formation but—and here’s the difference from Thomas—can also block would do a lot for what’s likely to be a cautious and controlled Jags offense.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford. Two ways to look at the Calais Campbell signing: Either he makes it so the Jaguars do not need to take a D-linemen early, or he’s the perfect mentor for a player like Thomas. Obviously, this points toward the latter.

Here's the full list of picks the Jaguars hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

