Coming off a 4–12 campaign, the Rams have some needs to address going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down L.A.’s biggest draft need: Outside wide receiver. New head coach Sean McVay is one of the best route-combination designers in football, but he can’t do what he did in Washington with Los Angeles’s current receiving corps. Newcomer Robert Woods is a short area inside receiver. Tavon Austin is a gadget player who lacks the necessary patience to consistently play the slot. Youngsters Pharoh Cooper, Mike Thomas and Bradley Marquez all saw scant playing time behind a bad receiving corps last season. In Washington McVay had an diverse array of receivers: DeSean Jackson, speedster; Pierre Garcon, possession guy; Jamison Crowder, slot maestro; Jordan Reed, flex tight end. These all, save for maybe the slot (which Woods can fill), are gaping holes for the Rams right now.

Here's the full list of picks the Rams hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 2, Pick 5 (No. 37 overall)

Round 3, Pick 5 (No. 69)

Round 4, Pick 5 (No. 112)

Round 4, Pick 34 (No. 141)

Round 5, Pick 5 (No. 149)

Round 6, Pick 5 (No. 189)

Round 6, Pick 22 (No. 206)

Round 7, Pick 16 (No. 234)