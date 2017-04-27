NFL

Miami Dolphins NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

2 hours ago

Coming off an 10–6 campaign, the Dolphins are looking to take another step forward going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Miami’s biggest draft need: Linebacker. New defensive coordinator Matt Burke hails from the Jim Schwartz school and believes in a traditional zone defense. That means fundamentally sound football. Burke has the defensive line for this, and Miami’s secondary is better than people think. The questions are at linebacker. Their only solid piece, Kiko Alonso, is finesse-based and takes a while to identify plays. (But once he does, he can explode.) The Dolphins need a field general to take over their Mike duties.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan. Miami is in solid shape at safety, with Reshad Jones and Nate Allen to be joined midseason by T.J. McDonald (eight-game suspension). That’s perfect for Peppers, who then can be used to erase matchup issues as he grows into his role—Allen and McDonald both are on one-year deals. 

Here's the full list of picks the Dolphins hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 22 (No. 22 overall)

Round 2, Pick 22 (No. 54)

Round 3, Pick 33 (No. 97)

Round 5, Pick 22 (No. 166)

Round 5, Pick 34 (No. 178)

Round 5, Pick 40 (No. 184)

Round 7, Pick 5 (No. 223)

 

      Add Reporters