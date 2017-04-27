NFL

How to watch the NFL draft online: Live stream, TV channel, time

2:35 | NFL
Philadelphia's NFL draft a big deal for a city with an ignominious football history
SI Wire
24 minutes ago

The 2017 NFL draft begins Thursday night with the first round and concludes on Saturday. 

This year's draft is set to take place in Philadelphia after two years in Chicago. 

The Browns have the No. 1 pick, and are expected to take either Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett or North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. 

The 49ers, Bears, Jaguars and Titans round out the top five. 

See how to watch the 2017 NFL draft below. 

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/NFL Network

Live stream: WatchESPN

Draft live show: SI.com 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters