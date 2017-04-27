NFL

2017 NFL draft rumors: Live updates on the latest news and buzz as Round 1 approaches

2017 NFL Draft: Could Christian McCaffrey go before Leonard Fournette?
The NFL draft begins Thursday night, as 32 NFL teams get to work building their futures and hundreds of football players await their fate.

The Browns hold the No. 1 pick, and are expected to select either Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett or North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. In the final hours before Cleveland officially goes on the clock, our NFL experts are reacting to every big rumor as it surfaces.

Before the draft, check out SI’s final NFL mock draft and Peter King's mock draft. If you think you can draw up a better Round 1, take the MMQB’s Mock Draft Challenge, in which you create your own mock draft and see how it stacks up against those of Peter King and other fans.

<div id="blog-widget-container" data-id="a85d4742-5f8d-4af9-99c0-da909d53e9a9">widget container</div><script type="text/javascript" src="https://d2o83g5fd7dwdr.cloudfront.net/blogWidgetProd.js"></script>

