The NFL draft is upon us, which means we can re-visit what selections were made by teams over the years.

Bubba Smith was the first player selected in the draft that followed the NFL and American Football League merger of 1966. Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is the most recent top pick.

Earl Campbell (1978); Billy Sims (1980); George Rogers (1981); Sam Bradford (2010) and Cam Newton (2011) are the only draft picks that went on to win Rookie of the Year.

Below is a list of every former No. 1 overall draft pick:

Each pick is listed with the respective player, position, university and NFL team.

1967 - Bubba Smith, defensive tackle, Michigan State, Baltimore

1968 - Ron Yary, tackle, USC, Minnesota

1969 - O.J. Simpson, running back, USC, Buffalo

1970 - Terry Bradshaw, quarterback, Louisiana Tech, Pittsburgh

1971 - Jim Plunkett, quarterback, Stanford, New England

1972 - Walt Patulski, defensive end, Notre Dame, Buffalo

1973 - John Matuszak, defensive end, Tampa, Houston

1974 - Ed Jones, defensive end, Tennessee State, Dallas

1975 - Steve Bartkowski, quarterback, California, Atlanta

1976 - Lee Roy Selmon, defensive end, Oklahoma, Tampa Bay

1977 - Ricky Bell, running back, USC, Tampa Bay

1978 - Earl Campbell, running back, Texas, Houston

1979 - Tom Cousineau, linebacker, Ohio State, Buffalo (did not sign)

1980 - Billy Sims, running back, Oklahoma, Detroit

1981 - George Rogers, running back, S.Carolina, New Orleans

1982 - Kenneth Sims, defensive tackle, Texas, New England

1983 - John Elway, quarterback, Stanford, Baltimore (traded to Denver)

1984 - Irving Fryar, wide receiver, Nebraska, New England

1985 - Bruce Smith, defensive end, Virginia Tech, Buffalo

1986 - Bo Jackson, running back, Auburn, Tampa Bay (did not sign)

1987 - Vinny Testaverde, quarterback, Miami, Tampa Bay

1988 - Aundray Bruce, linebacker, Auburn, Atlanta

1989 - Troy Aikman, quarterback, UCLA, Dallas

1990 - Jeff George, quarterback, Illinois, Indianapolis

1991 - Russell Maryland, defensive tackle, Miami, Dallas

1992 - Steve Emtman, defensive tackle, Washington, Indianapolis

1993 - Drew Bledsoe, quarterback, Washington State, New England

1994 - Dan Wilkinson, defensive tackle, Ohio State, Cincinnati

1995 - Ki-Jana Carter, running back, Penn State, Cincinnati

1996 - Keyshawn Johnson, wide receiver, USC, NY Jets

1997 - Orlando Pace, offensive tackle, Ohio State, St. Louis

1998 - Peyton Manning, quarterback, Tennessee, Indianapolis

1999 - Tim Couch, quarterback, Kentucky, Cleveland

2000 - Courtney Brown, defensive end, Penn State, Cleveland

2001 - Michael Vick, quarterback, Virginia Tech, Atlanta

2002 - David Carr, quarterback, Fresno State, Houston

2003 - Carson Palmer, quarterback, USC, Cincinnati

2004 - Eli Manning, quarterback, Mississippi, San Diego (traded to NY Giants)

2005 - Alex Smith, quarterback, Utah, San Francisco

2006 - Mario Williams, defensive end, N.C. State, Houston

2007 - JaMarcus Russell, quarterback, LSU, Oakland

2008 - Jake Long, offensive tackle, Michigan, Miami

2009 - Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Georgia, Detroit

2010 - Sam Bradford, quarterback, Oklahoma, St. Louis

2011 - Cam Newton, quarterback, Auburn, Carolina

2012 - Andrew Luck, quarterback, Stanford, Indianapolis

2013 - Eric Fisher, offensive tackle, Central Michigan, Kansas

2014 - Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end, South Carolina, Houston

2015 - Jameis Winston, quarterback, Florida State, Tampa Bay

2016 - Jared Goff, quarterback, Cal, Los Angeles